As a division under MACC, it will ensure the continuation of government policies related to governance, integrity, and anti-corruption.

PETALING JAYA: The National Centre for Governance, Integrity, and Anti-Corruption (GIACC) has been officially absorbed into the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), effective April 18.

In a statement, MACC said the centre is now known as the national governance planning division, and will continue GIACC’s main functions.

“(The division will continue) under MACC to ensure the continuation of government policies related to governance, integrity, and anti-corruption,” it said.

In January, Dewan Negara president Rais Yatim urged Putrajaya to review the proposal to disband GIACC.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim had said the proposal would be studied as there seemed to be a duplication of tasks among various agencies, from the GIACC, police, to MACC.

Meanwhile, MACC said it was set to implement 91% of the initiatives under the National Anti-Corruption Plan 2019-2023 (NACP) by the end of this year.

The anti-graft agency said 39 of the 49 ongoing initiatives under the plan would be completed before the end of 2023, though the remaining 10 may be delayed due to the complexity of their implementation.

It added that the 10 initiatives involved amendments to the Federal Constitution, other laws, and the enactment of new laws.

“MACC is optimistic about the implementation of the NACP 2019-2023 and is committed to completing the remaining initiatives.”

As of Dec 31, 2022, 62 initiatives were completed from the total 111 set out in the NACP, which meant a 55% completion rate.

The agency believed that this signified progress in eradicating corruption despite the nation going through the Covid-19 pandemic and the ensuing lockdowns in the past three years.