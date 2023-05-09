Chang Lih Kang says six-month extension for the rare earths producer to meet the requirements attached to its operating licence is final.

CYBERJAYA: The six-month extension for rare earths producer Lynas to continue cracking and leaching activities is final, says science, technology and innovation minister Chang Lih Kang.

Chang said there will be no further extensions for Lynas, adding that he cannot change his decision to reject Lynas’ appeal to remove the four licensing conditions set by the Atomic Energy Licensing Board (AELB).

“It is not doable by law,” he told reporters when asked if Lynas could get another extension.

