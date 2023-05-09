Amanah president Mohamad Sabu says PAS will change its stance on political alliances just to ‘strengthen its position’.

PETALING JAYA: Amanah president Mohamad Sabu says it wouldn’t surprise him if PAS were to reunite with DAP to form a political alliance in the near future.

He said there was precedent as PAS and DAP were once partners in the Barisan Alternatif and Pakatan Rakyat coalitions.

“Now they (PAS) are criticising DAP but in two years time they will say DAP is a friend,” he said at an event in Pendang, Kedah, last night.

PAS is currently a component of Perikatan Nasional (PN) while DAP is a member of Pakatan Harapan (PH).

Mohamad, who is popularly known as Mat Sabu, said it was also ironic that PAS could not criticise PH’s cooperation with Umno and Barisan Nasional in the unity government given that the Islamic party had previously formed the Muafakat Nasional alliance with Umno after the 2018 general election (GE14).

He said PAS is always ready to change its stance on political alliances just for the sake of “strengthening its position”.

This was evident from PAS leaders backing Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s “Malay Proclamation”, he added.

PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang and several party leaders recently signed the document to signify their support for the former prime minister’s call for the Malays to unite and “save” the community.