Human resources minister V Sivakumar says this is to ensure his ministry would be able to function well.

BANGI: Human resources minister V Sivakumar has confirmed that five of his officers have been sacked.

Sivakumar told reporters at an event here that the termination of their services was to ensure the ministry would be able to function well.

Last week, a source told FMT that the contracts of the five officers were terminated while another officer was transferred to the public services department (JPA).

Last month, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) arrested three of Sivakumar’s aides and released them after their four-day remand expired on April 17.

Their arrests were believed to be in connection with an investigation into the approval of migrant worker quotas.

Sources previously told FMT that two of the three aides had returned to work while another had been suspended with pay.

Several quarters later called for Sivakumar to go on leave or resign after he was summoned by the MACC to give his statement.

However, Sivakumar maintained that he will not resign, citing how Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim had also said there was no need for him to resign.

We are live on Telegram, subscribe here for breaking news and the latest announcements.