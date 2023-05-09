Natural resources, environment and climate change minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad says the current ban will extend to roadside stalls.

PETALING JAYA: The government is set to ban the retail use of plastic bags across all business sectors nationwide by 2025.

Natural resources, environment and climate change minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad said, so far, the implementation of the ban is being done in phases, Harian Metro reported.

Currently, the ban applies to physical outlets – such as supermarkets, mini markets and sundry shops – and this will soon be extended to roadside stalls, he added.

“We (the federal government) have given the state governments and local authorities the leeway to decide on the manner of implementation of the ban, taking into consideration their respective local context.

“The government’s approach is not just to fine (vendors who carry on supplying plastic bags after 2025), but also to provide an incentive to encourage the transition,” he was quoted as saying.

He said details on the matter will be announced from time to time.

According to Nik Nazmi, so far Selangor, Penang, Johor and Negeri Sembilan are leading in the transition towards becoming plastic-free.

He said the no-plastic campaign is part of the government’s long-term plan to tackle the issue of pollution due to single-use plastics, adding that it is one of the major problems affecting the country.

He added that based on a World Wildlife Fund report, the estimated value of food plastic packaging consumption in Malaysia amounted to 148,000 metric tons in 2020.

“This is not a record that we should be proud of,” he said.