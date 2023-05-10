Central working committee member Nasrudin Hassan asks Putrajaya if it wants to encourage ‘hedonism and deviant cultures’ in Malaysia.

PETALING JAYA: A PAS leader has urged the government to cancel British rock band Coldplay’s concert here scheduled for November.

PAS central working committee member Nasrudin Hassan asked Putrajaya if it wanted to encourage “hedonism and deviant cultures” in the country, by allowing Coldplay to perform here.

In a Facebook post today, Nasrudin attached pictures of Coldplay’s frontman, Chris Martin, holding up the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) flag at a concert in London.

“I advise (the government) to cancel the concert. It brings no benefit to race, religion or country,” said Nasrudin, a former one-term Temerloh MP.

Coldplay had announced their highly anticipated return to Asia with a run of stadium shows in November as part of their record-breaking “Music of the Spheres” world tour.

The band’s first show in Malaysia will be held on Nov 22 at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium.

The five-member band led by vocalist and pianist Martin have picked up accolades, including Favourite Touring Artist at the 2022 American Music Awards, and Tour of the Year at the 2023 iHeartRadio Awards.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim had posted a video in response to Coldplay’s announcement, welcoming the band to Malaysia and saying, “See you in November!”