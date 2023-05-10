The man was found with a fatal wound on his neck.

PETALING JAYA: The body of a man in his 70s was discovered by police in a Perodua Kancil parked at Selayang Centrepoint in Selayang Baru yesterday.

Gombak police chief Zainal Mohamed said the man was found with a fatal wound on his neck.

A sharp object was also found inside the car.

“The man, who was fully clothed, was found covered in blood in the driver’s seat,” Zainal said in a statement today.

He said a man in his 40s was arrested yesterday in connection with the case.

“The motive for the crime is still being investigated,” said Zanial.

The case is being probed under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

Zainal called on those with information about the case to contact the investigating officer, Puteri Noor Asiah Sharif, at 03-61262222.