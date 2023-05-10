Four others have also been appointed to head statutory bodies under the agriculture and food security ministry.

PETALING JAYA: Amanah vice-president Mahfuz Omar, who is the former Pokok Sena MP, has been appointed chairman of the Farmers’ Organization Authority (FOA).

Agriculture and food security minister Mohamad Sabu has also appointed four others to head statutory bodies under his ministry.

Of the five appointments, three were from his party Amanah.

The minister said in a statement that Permatang Pasir assemblyman and Amanah member Faiz Fadzil was now the head of the Malaysian Fisheries Development Authority (Ikim).

Amanah’s former Perak deputy speaker Aminuddin Zulkipli was appointed the chairman of the Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (Fama).

DAP member and former Paloh assemblyman Sheikh Umar Bagharib Ali has been appointed to lead the Malaysian Pineapple Industry Board (LPNM).

Former Kuala Kedah MP Azman Ismail from PKR is now the chairman for the Malaysian Agricultural Research and Development Institute (Mardi).

All the appointments are effective May 15.

“All the appointments for the statutory bodies under the agriculture and food security ministry have been approved by the prime minister,” said Mohamad.