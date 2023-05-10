The 35-year-old victim, believed to be drunk, had gone to a food stall in Melaka with several friends.

PETALING JAYA: A company manager died in a fight in Melaka early yesterday morning after allegedly making a lewd remark about his friend’s partner.

According to Harian Metro, Melaka Tengah police chief Christopher Patit said the 35-year-old victim, who was believed to be drunk, had gone to a food stall at Jalan Kenanga with several friends.

An argument later broke out between the victim and one of his friends, a businessman, as well as his bodyguard, aged 36 and 27, respectively.

The victim is said to have made a comment about the breasts of the businessman’ girlfriend.

The bodyguard reprimanded the victim, and the argument led to a fight. The others were said to have joined in the brawl before the manager fell unconscious.

“The injured victim was taken to the hospital at about 5.20am by two friends before he died. An autopsy found that he had died from a stab wound,” said Christopher, adding that the fight occurred between 4am and 4.15am.

Seven people aged 26 to 38 were arrested, including the businessman, his 26-year-old girlfriend and the bodyguard. A knife and metal rod were also seized.