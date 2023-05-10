Kedah Umno chief Mahdzir Khalid says the state used to be a BN stronghold.

PETALING JAYA: The Kedah government can change hands as PAS is not the dominant party in the state, says an Umno leader.

Kedah Umno chief Mahdzir Khalid said voting patterns in Kedah could not be compared with those in the east coast states, especially Kelantan, where PAS enjoys strong support.

“Kedah used to be a Barisan Nasional stronghold and PAS has won and lost (the state) before. It’s not a state where PAS is dominant, like in Kelantan,” he told FMT.

Mahdzir said BN, of which Umno is a component, will propose candidates for the Kedah election once discussions on seat allocations among parties of the unity government have concluded.

He said the discussions have been positive, and Kedah BN is finalising the names of the candidates before they are brought to the coalition’s leadership for approval.

Asked to comment on remarks by Kedah menteri besar Sanusi Nor that BN no longer has “warlords” in the state and lacks the machinery to contest successfully, Mahdzir said Sanusi is “in his own world” and BN is unaffected by his comments.

Six states – Pakatan Harapan-controlled Selangor, Negeri Sembilan and Penang, as well as PAS-led Kelantan, Terengganu and Kedah – will hold elections after June.