A detailed report has been prepared by the integrity and standard compliance department, says Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani.

KUANTAN: The police are scrutinising reports that no action has been taken on reports of misconduct submitted by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

Inspector-General of Police Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani said the force will never compromise with any policeman on any wrongdoing.

He gave an assurance that they would work closely with MACC and the Enforcement Agency Integrity Commission (EAIC) to uphold integrity in the force.

“A detailed report on the matter has already been prepared by the integrity and standard compliance department (JIPS) in the police force.”

Acryl Sani said police would study the claim that no action had been taken against those identified as being involved in misconduct.

He was asked to comment on yesterday’s statement by home minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail that the ministry would look into a report by MACC that 125 cases of misconduct involving police personnel had been ignored.

An English daily yesterday published MACC chief Azam Baki’s revelation that some government agencies had been ignoring more than 500 reports of misconduct involving their staff despite MACC recommending action be taken against them.

Of the total, 125 reports involved police personnel, followed by those from the road transport department.

Earlier, Acryl Sani witnessed outgoing Pahang police chief Ramli Yoosuf handing over his duties to his successor, Yahaya Othman, who was previously Kuala Lumpur deputy police chief.

Ramli will take over as Bukit Aman commercial crime investigation department director.