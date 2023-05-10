Karyawan president Freddie Fernandez says many artistes have yet to get their royalties due to various reasons.

PETALING JAYA: The long-standing issue of royalty payment was one of the main topics raised at a meeting yesterday between the Malaysian Artistes Association (Karyawan) and the communications and digital ministry.

Speaking to FMT, Karyawan president Freddie Fernandez said many artistes had yet to get their royalties due to various reasons, adding that this had been going on for more than two decades.

Fernandez said issues pertaining to the Copyright Act were discussed with Fahmi, adding that Karyawan planned to organise a gathering between Fahmi and some musicians so that the minister would be able to listen to their concerns.

Fernandez also said issues affecting the community, such as the lack of emergency funds to help artistes who had been hospitalised, were also raised.

“We have some funding from the tourism, arts and culture ministry (Motac), but it takes a long time due to the procedures,” he said.

Gig opportunities for veteran artistes were also brought up at the meeting, with Fernandez saying that many of the artistes had been struggling to get new gigs as the industry preferred to hire younger talents or influencers.

“We have to remember that there are many artistes who are still popular, but because they have not been active for a while, they have been left by the wayside,” he said.

In a Facebook post, Fahmi said he would “look into all the issues”.

He later confirmed with FMT that issues related to copyright and royalties for the music industry, musicians’ welfare, and the ease of organising performances were among those discussed at the meeting.