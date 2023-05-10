Aziz Kaprawi says the airline can help the state recoup losses incurred during the pandemic.

PETALING JAYA: A state-owned airline could help boost the tourism industry in Sabah, especially in creating better connectivity with China and Taiwan, a former deputy transport minister said.

Aziz Kaprawi said Sabah experienced a drastic drop in tourist arrivals from China, who made up almost half of the visitor arrivals between 2017 and 2019, because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the Sabah Tourism Board, 43.4% of visitors between 2017 and 2019, or nearly 600,000 arrivals, were from China, but this plunged to 6.3% in June 2022.

“Having its own airline will enable Sabah to welcome more tourists from China with direct flights to the state,” Aziz told FMT.

An additional airline would also lead to more competitive prices which would benefit travellers regardless of whether they are from China or Southeast Asia, he said.

“Cheaper airfares will definitely attract more tourists.”

He said this when asked to comment on a plan to table a proposal at the Sabah state assembly this month for the state to establish its own airline.

Aziz said a state-owned airline would also benefit Sabahans.

“People in Sabah complain about the difficulties in getting flights as well as exorbitant airfares during the festive season. A state-owned airline could resolve this problem,” he said.

Kuamut assemblyman Masiung Banah, of Parti Gagasan Rakyat Sabah, who will table tabling the motion, said the state government should emulate Sarawak’s move to establish its own airline.

Sarawak had proposed to have its own airline two years ago.