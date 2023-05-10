State communications director Ghazalie Ansing says his wife ran away in January, and had done so previously.

PETALING JAYA: A Sabah Umno leader has lodged a police report denying his wife’s allegations that he had physically assaulted her and raped one of her friends in January.

According to the Daily Express, Sabah Umno communications director Ghazalie Ansing said he was informed of video clips of his wife making the allegations, which were also posted on an online blog.

“The blog claimed it received information that I was experiencing a marriage crisis due to my gambling habit and that I owned an entertainment club,” said the Tawau Umno chief.

“It also posted several video clips of my wife and her best friend accusing me of raping (the friend), among others.

“I firmly deny all these allegations made by both of them on the blog and in videos which have gone viral on TikTok.”

Ghazalie said his 44-year-old wife of 14 years had run away in February, leaving behind their three children aged eight to 13, and that he had lodged a report on her disappearance.

He said this was not the first time that she had run away from home.

He claimed the police told him his wife and two of her friends have been living in Indonesia for the past three months.

Ghazalie said his marital issues should not be politicised, and the allegations had affected him and his children.

He hoped the police would investigate the matter thoroughly to clear his name and that of his family and Umno.