Police audio video senior analyst says the photos were retrieved from a phone sent to the Cheras police forensic laboratory.

TENOM: The seventh prosecution witness in the trial of preacher Ebit Irawan Ibrahim Lew, or Ebit Lew, told the magistrates’ court here that 436 photographs related to the case were retrieved from a Samsung Galaxy A31 mobile phone sent to the Cheras police forensic laboratory.

Police audio video senior analyst Latifah Abdul Aziz, 43, said four video recordings and 219 screenshots were also obtained from the mobile phone.

Latifah said the mobile phone was in a white envelope when it was sent to the forensic laboratory in Selangor on Aug 9, 2021 at 3.20pm when she was on duty there.

On receiving the device, she examined it to make sure it was not damaged and was functioning well before carrying out a forensic analysis on the same date.

She said this during examination-in-chief by deputy public prosecutor Nor Azizah Mohamad today.

During questioning, Latifah said from her observation, the four video recordings shown in court today had not undergone any modification.

Lew, 37, faces 11 charges, including insulting the modesty of a woman in her 40s by sending obscene words and pictures to her phone via WhatsApp between March and June 2021.

The charge under Section 509 of the Penal Code provides a prison sentence of up to five years or a fine or both, upon conviction.

The hearing continues tomorrow.