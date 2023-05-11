Party secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan says the one-year extension vindicates the MACC chief of any wrongdoing levelled against him previously.

PETALING JAYA: Azam Baki’s contract extension as the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner proves that the controversy over his ownership of shares was a non-issue, says PAS.

PAS secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan said although allegations of misconduct and shares ownership were levelled at Azam, the party believed and accepted his denial of wrongdoing.

“PAS believes that the extension of his tenure vindicates him from the negative perceptions cast on him and MACC by irresponsible parties looking to achieve certain goals,” he said in a statement today.

Yesterday, Azam’s tenure as the MACC chief was extended for a year. His contract had been due to end on May 12.

Chief secretary to the government Zuki Ali said the Yang di-Pertuan Agong had consented to the contract extension.

Azam was appointed the MACC chief commissioner on March 9, 2020 following the resignation of his predecessor, Latheefa Koya, after the fall of the former Pakatan Harapan government.

In late 2021, Azam made the headlines following allegations he owned a substantial amount of shares and warrants.

He denied any wrongdoing, but several watchdog groups and PH leaders called for an investigation to be opened into the matter.

Azam was also reported to have been queried by three different MACC committees.

However, then law minister Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar said the issue was resolved after the Securities Commission Malaysia decided that there was no case.

Takiyuddin claimed there were attempts by certain quarters to cast doubt on Azam’s integrity as well as on MACC as an important national institution.

He said PAS welcomed the contract extension and was hopeful that Azam will continue to serve the country and lead the anti-graft agency in an exemplary manner.