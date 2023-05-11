The housewife says she did not intend to kill the boy, prompting the judge to call for a full trial.

PETALING JAYA: The Kota Kinabalu sessions court rejected a 34-year-old woman’s guilty plea yesterday for attempting to murder her eight-year-old son.

According to Daily Express, Jurainah Guahil pleaded guilty to the charge before sessions court judge Ummu Kalthom Abdul Samad before saying she did not intend to kill her son.

Ummu admonished her and decided to reject her guilty plea.

“Your case will go to trial,” said the judge, adding that the accused’s plea must be unconditional.

Jurainah, a housewife, was charged with attempting to kill her son on April 26 at a house in Kampung Muhibbah in Kundasang.

She was charged under Section 307 of the Penal Code for attempted murder, which provides for up to 20 years in jail and a fine if convicted.

The court fixed June 12 for case mention.

Jurainah, who was not represented, was not granted bail and was further remanded pending the disposal of her case.

Deputy public prosecutor Dk Afiqah Alya Ak Johari prosecuted.