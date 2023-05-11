Malaysia’s ranking in the global terrorism index improves last year but Putrajaya vows to step up monitoring of terrorism activities.

PETALING JAYA: The Islamic development department (Jakim) has been instructed to formulate a syllabus on terrorism prevention for students, says deputy prime minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

According to Bernama, Zahid said this topic will be taught in pre-schools, primary and secondary schools as well as higher education institutions.

He said preventive measures must be taken to prevent violence in the community due to religious fanaticism, racism or even differences in political beliefs.

He said psychological and domestic issues were also factors that could lead to violence.

“Studies also found that religious violence is not perpetrated by people who understand religion, but by those who have no religious background intent on finding a shortcut to heaven,” he said.

Zahid said Malaysia’s score improved in the annual Global Terrorism Index (GTI), ranking 75th in the GTI last year compared to 68th in 2021, with a higher ranking indicating a higher measurable impact from terrorism.

He said Putrajaya does not want to be complacent and will step up the monitoring of terrorist activities.

“Prevention and enforcement measures at all levels will be enhanced.

“Enforcement will be carried out by the police, the armed forces and the National Security Council (MKN),” he said.

He said the police, MKN and the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission had been ordered to always be on the lookout for terrorist activities on all social media platforms.

He also said several committees had been established to draw up strategies to deal with terrorism, including the national terrorism control committee.