DPM Fadillah Yusof says Malaysia wants a commitment from EU leaders so that it won’t be seen as a ‘high-risk country’ for palm oil imports.

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia will be meeting leaders of the European Union (EU) member states in Brussels, Belgium, at the end of this month to ensure palm oil products are not banned.

This follows the implementation of the EU Deforestation-free Regulation (EUDR), Bernama reported.

Deputy prime minister Fadillah Yusof, who is also the plantation and commodities minister, gave an assurance that palm oil would not be affected by the implementation of the regulation.

He said the engagement mission between Malaysia and EU leaders would demonstrate the government’s commitment to resolving any issues arising from palm oil exports.

“We hope to receive a good explanation from them and obtain their commitment so that Malaysia will not be seen as a ‘high-risk country’.

“This should not happen, especially to smallholders,” he said during his Aidilfitri open house in Sri Satria in Putrajaya today.

Fadillah was commenting on the recent statement by EU ambassador to Malaysia Michalis Rokas, who said palm oil produced by smallholders under the Federal Land Development Authority (Felda) would not be affected by the implementation of the EUDR.

Fadillah said industry players would also participate in the important mission to meet EU leaders to find a solution to the palm oil issue.

This is to make sure no irresponsible actions are taken when palm oil products are exported to EU countries.

“We want to establish a good relationship to understand each other (better). We are committed to complying with environmental regulations and meeting international standards, including for the welfare of workers in Malaysia.

“This includes establishing the Malaysian Sustainable Palm Oil certification scheme to ensure compliance with all global standards, especially environmental sustainability. This is also to prevent any further encroachment of permanent forest reserves,” he said.

Fadillah said Indonesia would also be participating in the mission.

This follows a discussion between President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim recently.

Last Monday, Jokowi was reported to have said that Indonesia and Malaysia should become partners to work together in the production of palm oil for the future of the commodity industry and to confront the current anti-palm oil lobby in the EU.