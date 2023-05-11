The former prime minister is being treated at Hospital Kuala Lumpur for diarrhoea.

PETALING JAYA: Former prime minister Najib Razak was absent from his 1MDB criminal trial again today after he was warded in hospital for diarrhoea.

Dr Fadli Zil Ikram Karim of Hospital Kuala Lumpur told the High Court in Kuala Lumpur that Najib had complained of having diarrhoea this morning, Berita Harian reported.

“We concluded that he still has diarrhoea. After an examination, we found that he is at high risk of dehydration and low blood pressure.

“As such, he is not well enough to attend today’s trial, and after consultation with HKL advisers, we have granted him sick leave today,” Fadli was quoted as saying.

Justice Collin Lawrence Sequerah then postponed the trial to June 12.

The hearing had been scheduled to continue on Tuesday, but was postponed after a doctor confirmed that Najib had been referred to HKL following complaints of stomach ache overnight.

HKL had given Najib medical leave for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Najib is standing trial on 25 charges of abuse of power and money laundering over alleged 1MDB funds amounting to RM2.28 billion deposited into his AmBank accounts between February 2011 and December 2014.