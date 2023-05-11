The Umno president also believes that PAS will be kicked out of the coalition.

KUALA LUMPUR: Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has said that “a coalition championing Malay rights” will eventually break up.

Although he did not identify the coalition, it is believed to be a thinly veiled jab at Perikatan Nasional (PN).

Zahid also believed that PAS would be booted out from the coalition. PN also comprises Bersatu and Gerakan.

“I don’t think the coalition will last once they encounter problems.

“It will break up and their (PAS) allies will boot them out, just as they (PAS) kicked us out,” he told members at Umno’s 77th anniversary celebration here.

Also present were Umno deputy president Mohamad Hasan and vice-president Johari Ghani.

Zahid said Umno had sought to unite the Malays and Muslims through Muafakat Nasional (MN), an electoral pact that the party forged with PAS in 2019.

He also said the parties in the unity government had to stay united and synergised.

He said synergy was vital to ensure they emerged victorious in the coming state elections.

“So, on May 14 we hope to come to a new understanding with each other to face the upcoming state elections,” he said, referring to the inaugural unity government convention.

We are live on Telegram, subscribe here for breaking news and the latest announcements.