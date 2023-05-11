Kuching police say the matter has been amicably settled by both parties.

PETALING JAYA: A police report against a secondary school teacher in Kuching for allegedly punching a female student has been retracted.

The matter was confirmed by acting Kuching police chief Merbin Lisa, Borneo Post reported.

“A police report was received on the incident, but the report has since been retracted,” he was quoted as saying by the news portal.

He said the matter had been amicably settled by the parties involved.

Yesterday, a Twitter user posted a thread stating that her sister was allegedly punched in the face by a teacher for wearing baju Melayu to an Aidilfitri gathering at her school.

FMT has reached out to the education ministry for comment.