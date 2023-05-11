This poses danger to boatmen using the river to ferry passengers.

GUA MUSANG: The Sungai Nenggiri here, which is the lifeline for farming, fishing and transport for riverine villagers, is drying up in the hot weather exposing mud, sandbanks and rocks.

Motor-boat driver Fakhry Sharif, 27, said the river had been drying up since early last week.

He said the situation required them to be extra careful since the receding watercourse posed a risk to navigation.

“Sungai Nenggiri has receded by more than two metres since the beginning of this week.

“We are aware of the safety risks in steering the boat at low tide, but we have to continue working to serve passengers who depend on river transport and also to catch fish.

“We hope this hot weather will not last long so we can continue our activities along the river as normal. Many villagers involved in rubber tapping and agriculture turn to fishing to supplement their daily needs,” he said in Kampung Bertam Baru here.

An outboard engine boat pilot, Shaari Mustapa, 55, said that some boatmen had stopped working because they were too worried about the risks they face in navigating the river.

According to Shaari, who has over 40 years of experience operating boats, only skilled boatmen were now able to ferry passengers safely or look for river produce.

“The many sandbars, wooden stumps and large rocks emerging as the river level drops pose many challenges to boatmen,” he said.

Shaari said boat transport is the preferred choice for passengers to travel to Kampung Lulut or Kuala Sungai. These trips only take 15 minutes compared to over two hours using the land route.

The boat fares range from RM80 to RM150 a day.