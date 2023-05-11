Kua Kia Soong says Munawar Ahmad Anees was forced to endure torturous and dehumanising treatment when he was detained under the now-repealed Internal Security Act.

PETALING JAYA: Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim should push for reparations and an apology for his former speechwriter Munawar Ahmad Anees’ who was detained under the now-repealed Internal Security Act (ISA), says activist Kua Kia Soong.

“I would suggest that since Anwar is the prime minister today, he should see to it that Munawar gets proper reparations and a proper apology from the Malaysian government,” said Kua during a forum on former ISA detainees.

“ISA, and all detention without trials, always go hand in hand with torture. It is in itself a form of psycholgical torture.”

Munawar was handcuffed and whisked away by about a dozen men after the dramatic sacking of Anwar, who was then the deputy prime minister, in September 1998 by Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

In a shocking affidavit issued in November 1998, Munawar said “Special Branch thugs” employed various tactics to force him into confessing that he had sex with men, including Anwar.

Meanwhile, Universiti Malaya senior law lecturer Nur Jaanah Abdullah said international human rights laws contained strict rules regarding the treatment of detainees, adding that governments had a legal duty to end the violations of this rule, including torture.

“So if we want to call ourselves ‘Malaysia Madani’, this is one of the first things that needs to be done, (especially as) our current prime minister has undergone detention himself,” said Nur Jaanah, who was a panellist on the forum.

“I would urge all civil societies to put more pressure on putting an end to such abuse.”