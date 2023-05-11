The services between the Bandaraya and Masjid Jamek stations had been disrupted since January.

PETALING JAYA: Services at six stations on the Ampang LRT line will resume at 6am tomorrow after a disruption between the Bandaraya and Masjid Jamek stations since January.

LRT operator Rapid KL said services at the Bandaraya, Sultan Ismail, PWTC, Titiwangsa, Sentul and Sentul Timur will be reopened to commuters following the completion of repair works.

An investigation into the structural damage near the Bandaraya station had found that it was caused by ground movement, believed to be the result of construction works on a proposed hotel at a site next door.

Repairs to the viaduct and pier structural damage near the station started in March and were expected to be completed by September.

“Comprehensive repair works on the track structure are expected to be fully completed by mid-October, after which the Ampang LRT service will resume normal operations,” Rapid KL said in a statement today.

It said bus services No. 11, 13 and 14, which had been operating as an alternative for commuters, will be terminated tomorrow in view of the resumption of services at the six stations.

It also said the free shuttle bus service between the Masjid Jamek and Bandaraya stations will be reactivated because of service disruptions between the two stations.