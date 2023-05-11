Norliza Abdul Rahim was previously the chairman of UDA Holdings Bhd from November 2021 to March this year.

PETALING JAYA: Wanita Umno vice-chief Norliza Abdul Rahim has been appointed the new chairman of the National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN).

Higher education minister Khaled Nordin announced Norliza’s appointment in a Facebook post.

“She has more than 30 years of experience in the public and private sectors in the fields of real estate development, asset management and public housing policy,” said Khaled.

Norliza takes over the post from Kuala Nerus Umno chief Apli Yusoff, who had been PTPTN chairman since July 2022.

Apli was appointed to the post after Bersatu’s Wan Saiful Wan Jan’s tenure ended on June 17 last year.

Norliza was the chairman of UDA Holdings Bhd from November 2021 to March this year. She had also served as a senator from 2011 to 2017.

She also led several GLCs and public-listed firms in the real estate and shipping sectors, as well as public universities and cooperatives.