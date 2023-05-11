The state chapter points out that PH leaders had joined a protest against Azam Baki in January last year over his ownership of shares.

PETALING JAYA: Muda’s Selangor chapter has urged Putrajaya to explain why it decided to extend Azam Baki’s contract as the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s chief commissioner.

It expressed disappointment over Azam’s one-year contract extension, citing the controversy over his ownership of shares.

It also pointed out that Selangor Muda and Pakatan Harapan leaders had joined a protest against the MACC chief in January last year over the controversy.

“The issue is not resolved and the investigations into PH leaders who were involved in the protest have yet to be wrapped up, but Azam has been (given a contract extension) by the new government,” it said in a statement today.

“Selangor Muda wants to understand the rationale of extending Azam’s contract. Will the (PH) leaders in government remain quiet over the matter?

“Selangor Muda also demands an explanation on the unity government’s process of appointing the MACC chief commissioner, since it has pledged to combat graft.”

In January 2022, hundreds of participants dressed in black joined the #TangkapAzamBaki rally, including more than 35 NGOs and young leaders from PKR, DAP, Amanah, Pejuang, Muda and Warisan.

It was announced yesterday that Azam’s tenure as the MACC chief commissioner had been extended for a year. His contract had been due to end on May 12.

Azam was appointed MACC chief commissioner on March 9, 2020 following the resignation of his predecessor, Latheefa Koya, after the fall of the former PH government.

In late 2021, Azam made headlines following allegations that he owned shares and warrants. He denied any wrongdoing, but several watchdog groups and PH leaders called for an investigation to be opened into the matter.

