Selangor menteri besar Amirudin Shari says ‘we will not swap all at once’ but will go by the state of progress.

SABAK BERNAM: Ten sites in Selangor have been identified for a land swap to finance the cost of building the Shah Alam sports complex which is expected to begin construction this year.

The sites are in Hulu Selangor and Port Klang, said menteri besar Amirudin Shari. He said the land swap will be based on the progress of the project.

“We will not swap all at once but we will see by progress. If the progress reaches certain numbers, we will surrender the land. We have already offered it (to the developer) and are finalising it,” he told reporters.

Asked about the project, Amirudin said it was slightly behind the original schedule but the construction is expected to begin this year – “hopefully before the state polls but then people will say it is a project for the elections”.

He added: “I am not using the state elections as a parameter but it is all based on the process. We don’t want the process to be done in haste,” he said.

In July last year, the Selangor government appointed Malaysian Resources Corporation Bhd to redevelop the Shah Alam Stadium and surrounding sports facilities, with a cost of about RM787 million.

Amirudin was here to open a Rural Smart Centre with internet facilities. He said extra classes for schoolchildren could be held at the centre.