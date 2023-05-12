Bukit Bendera MP Syerleena Abdul Rashid says the PAS president’s statement could cause public disorder and threaten racial harmony.

PETALING JAYA: Bukit Bendera MP Syerleena Abdul Rashid has joined her party colleague in lodging a police report against PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang for making repeated claims against the non-Malays.

Yesterday, DAP’s Kepong MP Lim Lip Eng lodged his report against the Marang MP at the Kepong police station, urging the cops to launch a probe into Hadi’s remarks under various sections of the law.

Syerleena told FMT that she lodged her report at about 1pm today at the Patani Road police station in Penang.

“I urge the police to investigate Hadi, who has time and time again made such careless statements that are racially-charged,” she said.

On Wednesday, DAP chairman Lim Guan Eng urged Malaysians to lodge police reports against Hadi for making repeated claims against the non-Malays, saying it threatens national unity.

This comes after Hadi claimed in a Facebook post earlier that the Malays were being “openly conned” and that non-Muslims and non-Malays were the “biggest plunderers”.

Syerleena claimed that Hadi’s statements amounted to criminal defamation, adding that such remarks could cause public disorder and threaten racial harmony.

“Perhaps PAS has ‘conveniently’ forgotten that in any democracy, healthy debates are welcome and such exchanges must be done through facts and logic, not name calling and religious fear mongering,” she said.

Syerleena, who is also Seri Delima assemblyman, said it was important that swift action be taken whenever anyone makes hateful comments or displays “bigoted behaviour”.

“It is time for Malaysians to take a stand against hate and ‘remind’ the overzealous bigots that Malaysia is a country for all and shall remain so for everyone, irrespective of ethnicity and religious beliefs,” she said.

In August last year, Hadi had cast non-Muslims and non-Malays as being at the root of corruption, claiming they were “the majority of those involved in ruining the country’s politics and economy”.