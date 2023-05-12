Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said the federal government was willing to find funds and solutions, if the state government was willing to cooperate.

PETALING JAYA: Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has called for cooperation between the federal government and the PAS-led Kelantan state government in solving the state’s long-standing water problems.

Anwar said if the state government was willing to cooperate, his government will deliver a complete water supply project to solve the water woes in Kelantan.

“Today, I want to announce the federal government’s stand to find funds and solutions to solve it,” he said, calling for cooperation from the state government.

Speaking at the federal government’s Madani Aidilfitri open house in Kota Bharu, Anwar said water supply problems should not be a never-ending political issue that burdens the people after six decades of independence.

Anwar also announced more projects in Kelantan including the flood mitigation project and the government’s decision to build a new state police headquarters in Tunjung, Kota Bharu.