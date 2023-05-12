The former MACC advisory panel member says the prime minister needs to explain why he allowed Azam Baki’s contract to be extended.

PETALING JAYA: Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner Azam Baki’s contract extension has “damaged” Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s credibility, says anti-corruption campaigner Edmund Terence Gomez.

“How can his (Azam’s) contract be extended when his reputation is in question? This extension comes under a prime minister who talks about eradicating corruption,” Gomez told FMT.

“It’s a serious damage to Anwar’s (credibility) and he has to explain why he allowed the extension.”

Gomez resigned from an MACC advisory panel in December 2021 following reports of Azam’s alleged extensive ownership of corporate stock despite a RM100,000 cap on equity holdings for civil servants.

Azam said he gave his brother permission to buy shares using his account in 2015, and that his superiors were informed of the matter.

While the Securities Commission and an MACC advisory panel cleared Azam of wrongdoing, several watchdog groups and Pakatan Harapan leaders called for an investigation to be opened into the matter.

It was announced on Wednesday that Azam’s tenure had been extended for a year. His contract had been due to end on May 12.

Azam was appointed MACC chief commissioner on March 9, 2020, following the resignation of his predecessor, Latheefa Koya, after the fall of the PH government.

Meanwhile, former Transparency International Malaysia (TI-M) president Ramon Navaratnam said the government should explain why it chose to extend Azam’s contract in view of the share trading controversy.

He said this would be crucial in ensuring public confidence in the government’s decision.

“The public must have full trust and confidence in the (government’s) decision (to extend the contract),” he said.