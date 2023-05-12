An MACC source says the suspect is believed to have received a bribe of around RM1.3 million from an IT company around 2020.

PETALING JAYA: A blogger has been arrested to assist in an investigation by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) over a RM41 million government project.

A source in MACC said the suspect has “a lot of followers” and is believed to have received a bribe of around RM1.3 million from an IT company in 2020.

“The bribe is believed to be an inducement for the suspect to lobby (the then government) for the company to be awarded the contract,” the source added.

It is learned that other than the investigation into the alleged corruption, the graft busters were also scrutinising the procedure that led to the project being awarded.

When contacted, MACC senior investigation director Hishamuddin Hashim confirmed the arrest, saying that the blogger is being investigated for soliciting and receiving bribes. He added that the blogger has been remanded until tomorrow.

