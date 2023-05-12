The committee involves the finance ministry, investment, trade and industry ministry and the economy ministry.

KUALA TERENGGANU: A Cabinet committee has been set up to look into the sugar shortage and to seek ways to keep prices stable, said domestic trade and cost of living minister Salahuddin Ayub.

He said the establishment of the committee was agreed by the Cabinet at its meeting on Wednesday.

The committee involves three other ministries: the finance ministry, investment, trade and industry ministry and the economy ministry.

“Although the shortage of sugar supply only affects Kelantan and Terengganu, I believe that a Cabinet committee should be formed to develop long-term solutions to this issue.

“Meetings at the officer level have already started and the committee will have one month to submit a proposal to the Cabinet,” he told a press conference here today.

Salahuddin said the committee would also hold talks with sugar manufacturers, MSM Malaysia and Central Sugars Refinery.

He said that this was important to ensure that the plan drawn up was comprehensive while also assisting the government in dealing with the issue of supply disruptions and sugar price volatility more effectively.

“With a comprehensive plan and the steps that will be taken later, I am confident that the issue of supply disruption and sugar price stability will be dealt with well,” he said.

Sugar supplies have been restored in Kelantan and Terengganu after shortages were reported, caused by the temporary closure of the MSM Malaysia sugar mills in Johor and Perai, Penang.

Salahuddin said the factories were closed for Hari Raya Aidilfitri and resumed operations on April 25.