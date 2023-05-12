No evidence to show how Parit Buntar-born Australian grandmother died during visit in 2017, court says.

GEORGE TOWN: A coroner has delivered an open verdict following an inquest into the disappearance and death of Australian grandmother Anna Jenkins.

Coroner Norsalha Hamzah said the court was unable to determine how Anna died and what could have caused her death due to a lack of evidence.

“It is difficult to say how she died. Her death remains undetermined. I hereby declare an open verdict for this case,” she ruled.

Parit Buntar-born Anna went missing in Penang while on a short holiday with her husband in December 2017. She was 65.

Her remains were found at a construction site in June 2020 near the racecourse at Scotland Road, 3km from where she was last seen alighting from a Uber ride.

