The former prime minister says the decision was made after GTA failed to obtain voters’ support, especially during the last general election.

PETALING JAYA: Dr Mahathir Mohamad has decided to quit Gerakan Tanah Air (GTA), the coalition comprising Malay-based parties, NGOs, academics and professionals, citing its failure to win the support of voters.

According to Astro Awani, the former prime minister said he was no longer the chairman of GTA.

Mahathir said the decision was made after GTA failed to obtain voters’ support, especially during the last general election.

“My chairmanship of GTA is a thing of the past. I now no longer hold any position in the coalition. It (GTA) didn’t work out, and it didn’t help us win the general election,” he was quoted as saying.

He had announced the formation of GTA in August last year.

