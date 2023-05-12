Police said he was arrested on April 17 and was charged at the magistrate’s court in Banting on April 19.

PETALING JAYA: Former PSM activist Khalid Ismath has been charged in court with domestic abuse of his wife Eira Nadzirah, police said today.

Kuala Langat district police chief Ahmad Ridhwan Nor said Khalid was arrested on April 17 and charged at the magistrate’s court in Telok Datok, Banting, two days later.

The statement was issued after Selangor police headquarters found a viral Twitter post on the “Eira Nadzirah” account stating that Khalid had been charged with domestic violence against her and had been released on bail.

Ridhwan said a report of domestic abuse had been lodged on April 15 and police investigated the case under provisions of the Penal Code and the Domestic Violence Act.

Khalid was charged with causing hurt, which carries a year’s imprisonment or fine of up to RM2,000 or both, and causing hurt to his spouse, the penalty for which is imprisonment for a term twice as long as for causing hurt.