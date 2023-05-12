Deputy health minister Lukanisman Awang Sauni says the public services department will make the final decision on the applications.

SHAH ALAM: The health ministry has submitted 2,000 to 3,000 applications for contract nurses to be absorbed into permanent positions this year.

Deputy health minister Lukanisman Awang Sauni said the applications were submitted to the public services department (JPA).

However, he said, the number of applications that will be accepted for permanent positions is up to JPA.

He said the health ministry needs to increase the number of nurses taking into account the building of many new health facilities, such as hospitals and health clinics, across the country, including in rural areas.

“That is why we have applied to JPA for additional contract nurses to be absorbed into permanent positions,” he said after launching the International Nurses Day 2023 at the Setia City Convention Centre here today.

The event was attended by more than 2,000 nurses from all over the country.

Lukanisman said the duties of nurses require continuous improvement, and this includes the issue of staffing, especially in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.