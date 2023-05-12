The group, Zeppo Youngsterz, say they need help to pay for their expenses to travel to San Diego.

PETALING JAYA: A Malaysian dance group competing in the grand final of the Body Rock dance competition has sought public donations to pay for their travel to San Diego, California, next month.

In a 48-second video appeal on Instagram, the hip-hop group Zeppo Youngsterz said they were the only Malaysians at the contest, and would compete with other professional dance crews from the Philippines, Germany, Canada and Mexico.

“However, we don’t have sufficient funds for each member to go to the US,” they said, appealing for public support to secure their travel expenses.”

The 24-member group added that the competition is “once in a lifetime opportunity” to showcase their abilities and Malaysia’s talent on the world stage.

Zeppo Youngsterz was established in 2011 and is made up of local youths aged between 13 and 32 years old. They incorporate elements of hip-hop and martial arts into their routines.

In 2020, they represented Malaysia in the Body Rock Asia competition in the Philippines, where they finished third.