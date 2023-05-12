The ‘Malay Proclamation’ secretariat will issue Pejuang an invitation to sit on its committee.

PETALING JAYA: Kedah Pejuang’s leadership council is the latest to sign Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s “Malay Proclamation”.

The “Malay Proclamation” secretariat described it as a good sign for Malay unity.

“God willing, we will contact Pejuang and discuss working together to achieve a common goal,” said Khairuddin Abu Hassan, a member of the secretariat, in a statement.

He added that the “Malay Proclamation” secretariat would issue Pejuang an invitation to sit on its committee.

Khairuddin was among the 13 Pejuang leaders who left the party with Mahathir in February. Former prime minister Mahathir founded Pejuang in 2020 after leaving Bersatu, which he formed in 2016 after leaving Umno.

Mahathir said that he quit Pejuang as he felt the party had “strayed from its path”, adding that he was focused on strengthening the Gerakan Tanah Air (GTA) coalition.

“Whatever it is, Pejuang leaders remain close to our hearts,” said Khairuddin.

“We never argued on personal grounds when we were with Pejuang before. We just had a difference in political stance. In politics, the reality is that we can cooperate and combine in various ways.”

Earlier this month, PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang and several leaders of the party had also signed the document to signify their support for the former prime minister’s call for the Malays to unite and “save” the community.

Bersatu’s deputy president Ahmad Faizal Azumu, information chief Razali Idris and Supreme Council member Iskandar Dzulkarnain Abdul Khalid had also signed the document in their personal capacities.