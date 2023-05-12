Pasir Gudang MP Hassan Karim worries that people are losing confidence in PH and the unity government following political appointments.

PETALING JAYA: A PKR MP has cautioned Putrajaya over the numerous political appointments made since coming to power, saying the government risks being perceived as no different than the administrations of Najib Razak and Muhyiddin Yassin.

Pasir Gudang MP Hassan Karim expressed concern that Pakatan Harapan’s agenda of political and governmental reforms would fade away if Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim does not act to curb further political appointments.

According to Sinar Harian, Hassan said he disagreed with the notion that these appointments had to be made to ensure stability.

“What did we (PH) promise the people before this? If this practice (of political appointments) becomes a norm for us, there will be no difference in this government’s principles compared to the governments led by Najib and Muhyiddin.

“I’ve always spoken out over this matter, and I worry that the people are starting to lose confidence in PH and the unity government,” he said.

Hassan also questioned why ministers were not prioritising appointing experts and technocrats to these top GLC posts instead of politicians.

The Anwar-led government has announced a slew of political appointments involving various parties in the government since it came to power.

There were multiple appointments in the past week alone, including several Amanah leaders to statutory bodies under agriculture and food security minister Mohamad Sabu’s ministry.

Mohamad, the Amanah president, defended their appointments, saying they were not politically motivated but took into consideration their reputation and involvement in the community.

Yesterday, Wanita Umno vice-chief Norliza Abdul Rahim was appointed the new chairman of the National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN). Last Friday, Julau MP Larry Sng was appointed Malaysian Timber Industry Board chairman.