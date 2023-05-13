The victims, half of them adults, are from Kelantan, Sabah and Sarawak.

KOTA BHARU: There have been 14 cases of heatstroke as of yesterday in view of the current hot spell.

Deputy health minister Lukanisman Awang Suani said the ministry expected the number of heatstroke victims to increase in this hot weather that is expected to last till August.

“Until yesterday, there have been 14 cases.

“Six cases were reported in Kelantan, five in Sarawak and three in Sabah. Seven of these cases involved adults.”

Lukanisman said 13 of the victims had already recovered. One victim, an 11-year-old boy, died in Kelantan.

He spoke to reporters after officiating at the 4th Intermediate Electrocardiogram Conference 2023, organised by Raja Perempuan Zainab II Hospital and Universiti Sains Malaysia Hospital in Kubang Kerian here today.

He said the ministry was prepared to face the prolonged hot weather and handle further heatstroke cases.

“The ministry will cooperate with the communications and digital ministry to disseminate information via television and social media.”

Locations experiencing high temperatures have been identified for quick action by health teams.

“Parents must ensure their children carry sufficient drinking water to school and that they do not indulge in excessive sports.

“Padi planters, farmers and gardeners also need to take precautions,” Lukanisman said.