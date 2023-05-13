Police say the 34-year-old woman was previously involved in a child abuse case that is still pending trial.

JOHOR BAHRU: Police arrested a babysitter in Taman Universiti here yesterday for allegedly abusing a seven-month-old boy.

Johor Bahru Utara police chief Balveer Singh said the 34-year-old woman, who was involved in a previous child abuse case, was arrested at her house following a report lodged by the baby’s mother at 4.30am yesterday.

He said the baby was sent to Sultanah Aminah Hospital by his parents last Thursday. Following an examination, doctors found bruises on his body.

“The boy is still in hospital but is reported to be in stable condition,” said Balveer in a statement today.

He said the woman had been charged with allegedly abusing a child in 2021 and the case was still pending in court.