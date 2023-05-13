Police are tracking the mastermind and other syndicate members, believed to be active in the Klang Valley, Pahang, Johor and Penang.

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have busted a syndicate involved in stealing multi-purpose and four-wheel drive vehicles with the arrest of six men.

They were picked up in an operation carried out around Subang Jaya and Bentong, Pahang, on May 9.

Bukit Aman criminal investigation department (CID) director Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said police also seized two vehicles, believed to be stolen, and various equipment.

“Our probe shows this syndicate will leave the stolen vehicles in remote areas before they are retrieved by another syndicate to be sold abroad or dismantled. The used spare parts were sold in the local market,” he told Bernama today.

Ayob Khan said the suspects were aged between 35 and 50.

Police are still tracking the mastermind and other syndicate members, believed to be active in the Klang Valley, Pahang, Johor and Penang.

All the suspects have been remanded until tomorrow.