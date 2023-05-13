They dismiss a viral video on social media claiming the boy learnt how to drive using a simulator at home.

ALOR SETAR: Police are close to completing the investigation paper on the incident where a six-year-old boy drove and crashed his family’s car along Jalan Kampung Bukit Tangga in Langkawi last Tuesday.

Langkawi district police chief Shariman Ashari said the investigation paper would be referred to the state prosecution director once they had received a medical report from the hospital.

“So far, police have recorded statements from the boy’s parents and five others — three witnesses at the scene, a policeman who went to the place of accident and the boy’s grandfather.

“The boy will be referred to the Child Interview Centre at the Kedah contingent police headquarters for his statement to be recorded,” he said in a statement here today.

Shariman also dismissed a viral video on social media claiming that the boy learnt how to drive using a simulator at home.

“Police investigations show that there were no simulators in his house and the viral video and photographs are not those of the boy who drove the Toyota Vios involved in the accident.”

He said the boy claimed to have learnt how to drive by watching YouTube, apart from observing how his father drove the car.

The boy was reported to have driven the car for 2.5km before hitting a lamp post. He suffered injuries to his chin, while his three-year-old brother, who was in the car, was not injured.