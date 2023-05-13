PETALING JAYA: Penang deputy chief minister P Ramasamy has taken former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad to task for never acknowledging his own shortcomings in politics.

Ramasamy said Mahathir’s decision to quit Gerakan Tanah Air (GTA) yesterday, which the former Langkawi MP said was due to GTA’s failure to gain voter support, was evidence that he always shifted the blame to others rather than himself.

“For Mahathir, jumping from one party to another was due to the failure of others. It was never his fault or failure,” Ramasamy said in a statement, citing Mahathir’s previous stints with Umno, Bersatu, Pejuang and GTA.

Ramasamy said Mahathir was wrong to cite GTA’s failure to garner support, especially in view of the results in the last general election (GE15), when the former prime minister himself failed to retain the Langkawi parliamentary seat and lost his deposit in the process.

“Mahathir declared that he was leaving GTA because the coalition failed to gain the support of the Malays,” he said. “Again, the fault was with others and definitely not him.”

GTA, together with the then Mahathir-led Pejuang, contested in 125 seats in GE15. However, all its candidates were defeated and also lost their deposits.

In justifying his decision to quit GTA, the coalition comprising Malay-based parties, NGOs, academics and professionals, Mahathir also said he intends to focus on the “Malay Proclamation”, his latest initiative to unite the community.

He said if he remained in politics, Malays from other political parties, especially those in the unity government, might be uncomfortable in supporting the proclamation. He added that Malays who are members of Umno, PKR, Amanah and DAP could now be more comfortable with signing the proclamation.

Ramasamy said Mahathir may no longer be with a political party or coalition but he still is “very much political”.

“Politics for Mahathir is not about bringing progressive changes to the nation, but simply about a tiny group of Malay elites, including him, continuing to hold and perpetuate power,” he said.

He added that the “Malay Proclamation” was simply a move to destabilise the unity government rather than improving the welfare of Malays.

Earlier this month, PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang and several leaders from the Islamic party also signed the document to signify their support for Mahathir’s call for the Malays to unite and “save” the community.

A few Bersatu leaders, including its deputy president Ahmad Faizal Azumu, information chief Razali Idris and Supreme Council member Iskandar Dzulkarnain Abdul Khalid, had also signed the document in their personal capacities.

Mahathir formed GTA last August. He founded Pejuang in 2020 after leaving Bersatu, which he had formed in 2016 after leaving Umno.

He resigned as Pejuang chairman on Dec 16 after a fallout with other party leaders, including his son Mukhriz, over the need to remain with GTA.