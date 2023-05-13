Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim says ‘everyone knows’ that Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s family has ‘planes, ships and companies worth billions’.

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has claimed that Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s wealth is an “open secret”.

“His family has planes, ships, and companies worth billions of ringgit. Everyone knows. It’s an open secret,” Anwar said after an event here.

Anwar had previously claimed that Mahathir had enriched his family while in office as prime minister. Mahathir then denied the allegation and challenged Anwar to furnish proof of the claim.

The former prime minister has since filed a RM150 million libel suit against Anwar over the claim, seeking RM50 million in general damages and another RM100 million in exemplary damages.

In filing the suit on May 3, Mahathir alleged that the statements were made by Anwar in his capacity as the prime minister and, as such, had a far more devastating effect on him compared with similar statements made by ordinary citizens.

He said the allegations eroded his status as a statesman and former prime minister.

He wants Anwar to retract all defamatory statements made against him and published both on mainstream and social media.

Mahathir said Anwar’s defamatory statements were intended to dent his image among members of the public as they were viewed and heard by a wide spectrum of people.

Mahathir also wants Anwar to extend an unconditional apology and undertake not to repeat the same or similar statements in the future.

During the PKR Congress on March 18, Anwar had, without mentioning Mahathir by name, alluded to the time when a “former boss of his led the government”.

Mahathir was prime minister for 22 years between 1981 and 2003 and again led the government for 22 months from May 2018 until February 2020.

Anwar was in Mahathir’s Cabinet from 1983 until his sacking from both Umno and the government in 1998. He served as deputy prime minister from 1993 to 1998.

