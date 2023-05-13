NUTP president Aminuddin Awang says teachers often did not know what they can or cannot do in fulfilling their duties, leading to suits against them.

KUALA LUMPUR: Teachers need a better understanding of the law regarding their duties in view of the increasing number of suits filed against them over the last two years, says the National Union of the Teaching Profession (NUTP).

NUTP president Aminuddin Awang said the union had been receiving complaints against teachers over several matters, including service, teaching methods, co-curricular activities and school administration.

“As such, we hope that legal literacy among teachers can be enhanced because they do not know what they can or cannot do.

“If a teacher is sued, the cost of engaging a lawyer is high. There is a possibility the teacher will not be able to afford the costs if the case goes to trial,” he said when met at the 2023 NUTP open house here today.

Although NUTP provides legal services to members, it depends on the cases, he added.

Aminuddin suggested that a course on law be introduced in teacher education institutes (IPG).

“This course is offered at some IPGs, but it is an optional subject,” he added.