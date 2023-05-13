Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, who is also finance minister, said the funds are in addition to the RM50 million announced in December.

KUALA TERENGGANU: Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim tonight announced an additional allocation of RM50 million for the Terengganu government to assist those affected by last December’s floods.

“The initial allocation has been approved but considering the current situation, I have no problem approving the allocation to Terengganu,” he said at the Malaysia Madani open house here.

The initial allocation of RM50 million each to Kelantan and Terengganu was made when Anwar visited flood-hit areas in Kelantan on Dec 21.