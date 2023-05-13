However, the agriculture and food security ministry is closely monitoring the situation and conducting studies.

PASIR PUTEH: The agriculture and food security ministry has given an assurance that the current hot weather will not affect farmers, fishermen and breeders to produce and supply food.

Minister Mohamad Sabu said the ministry would continue to monitor the situation and conduct studies on the matter from time to time.

“So far, we have not received any reports of insufficient food supplies as the hot weather is in the initial stage and we still have stocks.

“We will continue to monitor the situation from time to time as this hot weather is expected to last until August.

“I advise farmers, fishermen and breeders to take care of their health and take precautionary measures when they go to the field,” he told reporters after the Majlis Jalinan Mesra Madani with fishermen here today.

Meanwhile, Mohamad said the government has approved RM600,000 for the construction of three fish habitat sites in Kelantan, namely by the Tumpat, Bachok and Kota Bharu Area Fishermen’s Associations. This will benefit 3,785 fishermen.

“I would also like to announce that a project to improve and repair jetties in Kuala Kemasin, Kelantan, has been approved with an allocation of RM200,000. This will benefit 150 fishermen and the 80 boats they are using.

“We also hope that the ice factory built by the National Fishermen’s Association (Nekmat) in Tok Bali, which started its operation in March, will assist fishermen in the area to get enough ice.

“This will ensure the quality of fish is maintained before it reaches consumers,” he said.

Mohamad said constant technological change required fishermen to change their traditional way of fishing to remain successful.

“The government is doing its part by establishing fish landing sites, modernising fishing vessels and providing fishing aid, such as nets and life jackets.

“All these need to be carefully planned, well executed and their progress monitored,” he said.