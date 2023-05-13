South Australian Legco member Frank Pangallo says the inquest in Penang was a farce.

GEORGE TOWN: A South Australian legislator is to push for an inquest in Australia into the disappearance and death of Anna Jenkins, a Malaysian-born Adelaide resident, in Penang in 2017.

The move is being initiated by Frank Pangallo, a member of South Australia’s Legislative Council, the upper house of the state parliament.

He said a South Australian coroner can conduct an inquest into the death of any South Australian “anywhere in the world”, and that “our coroner was actually waiting to see what happened in Penang”.

An inquest into the disappearance of Jenkins ended in Penang yesterday, with the coroner delivering an open verdict for lack of evidence on her death.

Jenkins, a 65-year-old grandmother, was last seen stepping out of her Uber ride on Scotland Road. Three years later, her remains and belongings were found near the race course.

Pangallo said he would urge the South Australian coroner “to give strong consideration” to opening a new inquest.

“They will be able to determine what led to the death based on evidence that has been collected by her son and evidence that was presented to the Malaysian coroner, but was not taken into account,” he told FMT.

Pangallo said the next step was getting the Malaysian authorities to hand over evidence and documents to the South Australian coroner.

He said he would also propose that the South Australian parliament reimburses Jenkin’s family for over A$300,000 spent in personally investigating the case in Penang and the costs to attend the inquest over six years.

“Let’s not forget Anna’s son, Greg investigated the whole case. It was his hard work,” he said.

He would also request a South Australian government contribution to the costs of any appeal or judicial review of the Penang coroner’s findings.

He would also urge the South Australian parliament to ask foreign minister Penny Wong to intervene.

“This whole inquest has been a farce. And I think it’s only been played out to try and appease the pressure that has come from Australia, and from human rights activists in this country and elsewhere,” Pangallo said.